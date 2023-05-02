CCCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in March 2023 up 22.4% from Rs. 28.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.66 crore in March 2023 up 73.28% from Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 98.87% from Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2022.