CCCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in March 2023 up 22.4% from Rs. 28.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.66 crore in March 2023 up 73.28% from Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 98.87% from Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2022.

Consolidated Construction Consortium
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.49 28.67 28.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.49 28.67 28.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.54 26.57 32.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.33 4.16 4.82
Depreciation 0.74 0.76 0.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.72 27.19 40.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.84 -30.00 -50.21
Other Income 0.54 1.63 -0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.30 -28.37 -50.48
Interest 17.03 17.19 16.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.32 -45.56 -66.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -18.32 -45.56 -66.85
Tax -0.66 0.00 -0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.66 -45.56 -66.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.66 -45.56 -66.09
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -1.14 -1.66
Diluted EPS -0.44 -1.14 -1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -1.14 -1.66
Diluted EPS -0.44 -1.14 -1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited