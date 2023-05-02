English
    CCCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in March 2023 up 22.4% from Rs. 28.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.66 crore in March 2023 up 73.28% from Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 98.87% from Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2022.

    CCCL shares closed at 1.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -58.73% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Construction Consortium
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.4928.6728.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.4928.6728.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.5426.5732.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.334.164.82
    Depreciation0.740.760.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.7227.1940.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.84-30.00-50.21
    Other Income0.541.63-0.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.30-28.37-50.48
    Interest17.0317.1916.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.32-45.56-66.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-18.32-45.56-66.85
    Tax-0.660.00-0.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.66-45.56-66.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.66-45.56-66.09
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-1.14-1.66
    Diluted EPS-0.44-1.14-1.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-1.14-1.66
    Diluted EPS-0.44-1.14-1.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CCCL #Consolidated Construction Consortium #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am