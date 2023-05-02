CCCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in March 2023 up 22.4% from Rs. 28.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.66 crore in March 2023 up 73.28% from Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 98.87% from Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2022.
CCCL shares closed at 1.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -58.73% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.49
|28.67
|28.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.49
|28.67
|28.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.54
|26.57
|32.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.33
|4.16
|4.82
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.76
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.72
|27.19
|40.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-30.00
|-50.21
|Other Income
|0.54
|1.63
|-0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|-28.37
|-50.48
|Interest
|17.03
|17.19
|16.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.32
|-45.56
|-66.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.32
|-45.56
|-66.85
|Tax
|-0.66
|0.00
|-0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.66
|-45.56
|-66.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.66
|-45.56
|-66.09
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.14
|-1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.14
|-1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-1.14
|-1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-1.14
|-1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited