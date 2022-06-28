CCCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, down 49.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2022 down 49.87% from Rs. 56.22 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2022 down 89.87% from Rs. 34.81 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2022 down 234.12% from Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2021.
CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on June 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.18
|23.76
|56.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.18
|23.76
|56.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.26
|20.10
|55.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.82
|4.66
|7.00
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.95
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.39
|4.79
|14.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.21
|-6.73
|-21.93
|Other Income
|-0.27
|0.80
|5.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.48
|-5.93
|-15.96
|Interest
|16.37
|17.40
|17.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-66.85
|-23.33
|-33.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-66.85
|-23.33
|-35.38
|Tax
|-0.76
|0.00
|-0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.09
|-23.33
|-34.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.09
|-23.33
|-34.81
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-0.59
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-0.59
|-0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-0.59
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-0.59
|-0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited