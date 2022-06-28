 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, down 49.87% Y-o-Y

Jun 28, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2022 down 49.87% from Rs. 56.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2022 down 89.87% from Rs. 34.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2022 down 234.12% from Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on June 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Construction Consortium
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.18 23.76 56.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.18 23.76 56.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.26 20.10 55.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.82 4.66 7.00
Depreciation 0.93 0.95 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.39 4.79 14.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.21 -6.73 -21.93
Other Income -0.27 0.80 5.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.48 -5.93 -15.96
Interest 16.37 17.40 17.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -66.85 -23.33 -33.35
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.03
P/L Before Tax -66.85 -23.33 -35.38
Tax -0.76 0.00 -0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -66.09 -23.33 -34.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -66.09 -23.33 -34.81
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.66 -0.59 -0.87
Diluted EPS -1.66 -0.59 -0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.66 -0.59 -0.87
Diluted EPS -1.66 -0.59 -0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 28, 2022
