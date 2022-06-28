CCCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, down 49.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2022 down 49.87% from Rs. 56.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.09 crore in March 2022 down 89.87% from Rs. 34.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2022 down 234.12% from Rs. 14.83 crore in March 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on June 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.