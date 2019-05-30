CCCL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.50 crore, up 6.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.50 crore in March 2019 up 6.94% from Rs. 99.59 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2019 up 49.21% from Rs. 29.37 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2019 up 38.13% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2018.
CCCL shares closed at 1.50 on May 27, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.50
|110.30
|99.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.50
|110.30
|99.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|84.23
|100.64
|90.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.82
|10.75
|10.38
|Depreciation
|1.56
|1.61
|1.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.84
|5.60
|3.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.05
|-8.29
|-6.69
|Other Income
|8.83
|11.18
|14.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.88
|2.90
|7.87
|Interest
|24.83
|26.61
|28.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.95
|-23.71
|-20.44
|Exceptional Items
|-2.35
|-0.44
|-9.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.30
|-24.15
|-29.58
|Tax
|-0.38
|0.00
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.92
|-24.15
|-29.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.92
|-24.15
|-29.37
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.61
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.61
|-0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.61
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.61
|-0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited