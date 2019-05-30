CCCL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.50 crore, up 6.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.50 crore in March 2019 up 6.94% from Rs. 99.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2019 up 49.21% from Rs. 29.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.44 crore in March 2019 up 38.13% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2018.

CCCL shares closed at 1.50 on May 27, 2019 (NSE)