    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CCCL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.20 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.20 crore in June 2023 down 25.31% from Rs. 28.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.28 crore in June 2023 up 20.89% from Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2023 up 59.67% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022.

    CCCL shares closed at 1.50 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.17% returns over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Construction Consortium
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2034.4928.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2034.4928.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.0324.5426.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.674.334.00
    Depreciation0.630.740.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.636.728.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.75-1.84-11.73
    Other Income1.000.540.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.76-1.30-11.04
    Interest17.5217.0317.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.28-18.32-28.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.28-18.32-28.16
    Tax0.00-0.660.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.28-17.66-28.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.28-17.66-28.16
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.44-0.71
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.44-0.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.44-0.71
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.44-0.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CCCL #Consolidated Construction Consortium #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

