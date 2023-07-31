CCCL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.20 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.20 crore in June 2023 down 25.31% from Rs. 28.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.28 crore in June 2023 up 20.89% from Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2023 up 59.67% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022.

CCCL shares closed at 1.50 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.17% returns over the last 12 months.