CCCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.39 crore, down 18.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 26, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.39 crore in June 2022 down 18.42% from Rs. 34.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 20.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022 down 261.84% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 1.75 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.37% returns over the last 6 months

Consolidated Construction Consortium
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.39 28.18 34.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.39 28.18 34.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.59 32.26 30.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.00 4.82 5.13
Depreciation 0.80 0.93 0.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.74 40.39 4.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.73 -50.21 -7.02
Other Income 0.70 -0.27 3.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.04 -50.48 -3.77
Interest 17.13 16.37 16.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.16 -66.85 -20.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -28.16 -66.85 -20.68
Tax 0.00 -0.76 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.16 -66.09 -20.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.16 -66.09 -20.68
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 -1.66 -0.52
Diluted EPS -0.71 -1.66 -0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 -1.66 -0.52
Diluted EPS -0.71 -1.66 -0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 26, 2022 01:00 pm
