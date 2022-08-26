CCCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.39 crore, down 18.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.39 crore in June 2022 down 18.42% from Rs. 34.80 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 20.68 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022 down 261.84% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.
CCCL shares closed at 1.75 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.37% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.39
|28.18
|34.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.39
|28.18
|34.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.59
|32.26
|30.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.00
|4.82
|5.13
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.93
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.74
|40.39
|4.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.73
|-50.21
|-7.02
|Other Income
|0.70
|-0.27
|3.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.04
|-50.48
|-3.77
|Interest
|17.13
|16.37
|16.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.16
|-66.85
|-20.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.16
|-66.85
|-20.68
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.76
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.16
|-66.09
|-20.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.16
|-66.09
|-20.68
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-1.66
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-1.66
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-1.66
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-1.66
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited