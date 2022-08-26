CCCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.39 crore, down 18.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.39 crore in June 2022 down 18.42% from Rs. 34.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 20.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022 down 261.84% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 1.75 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.37% returns over the last 6 months