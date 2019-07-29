CCCL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.96 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.96 crore in June 2019 down 3.27% from Rs. 101.27 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.84 crore in June 2019 up 7.06% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in June 2019 up 14.14% from Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2018.
CCCL shares closed at 1.15 on July 22, 2019 (NSE)
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.96
|106.50
|101.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.96
|106.50
|101.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|82.80
|84.23
|89.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.76
|8.82
|10.17
|Depreciation
|1.30
|1.56
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.11
|8.84
|5.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|3.05
|-5.16
|Other Income
|9.05
|8.83
|12.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.03
|11.88
|7.45
|Interest
|25.96
|24.83
|25.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.93
|-12.95
|-18.44
|Exceptional Items
|-0.92
|-2.35
|-0.76
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.84
|-15.30
|-19.20
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.38
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.84
|-14.92
|-19.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.84
|-14.92
|-19.20
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.37
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.37
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.37
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.37
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited