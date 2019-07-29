CCCL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.96 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.96 crore in June 2019 down 3.27% from Rs. 101.27 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.84 crore in June 2019 up 7.06% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in June 2019 up 14.14% from Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2018.

CCCL shares closed at 1.15 on July 22, 2019 (NSE)