CCCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore, up 20.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore in December 2022 up 20.68% from Rs. 23.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.56 crore in December 2022 down 95.31% from Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.61 crore in December 2022 down 454.42% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2021.