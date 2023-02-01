 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CCCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore, up 20.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore in December 2022 up 20.68% from Rs. 23.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.56 crore in December 2022 down 95.31% from Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.61 crore in December 2022 down 454.42% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Construction Consortium
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.67 42.77 23.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.67 42.77 23.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.57 42.09 20.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.16 3.79 4.66
Depreciation 0.76 0.81 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.19 3.72 4.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.00 -7.63 -6.73
Other Income 1.63 1.17 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.37 -6.46 -5.93
Interest 17.19 17.24 17.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -45.56 -23.70 -23.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -45.56 -23.70 -23.33
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -45.56 -23.70 -23.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -45.56 -23.70 -23.33
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.14 -0.59 -0.59
Diluted EPS -1.14 -0.59 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.14 -0.59 -0.59
Diluted EPS -1.14 -0.59 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited