CCCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore, up 20.68% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore in December 2022 up 20.68% from Rs. 23.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.56 crore in December 2022 down 95.31% from Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.61 crore in December 2022 down 454.42% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2021.
CCCL shares closed at 1.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -51.72% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.67
|42.77
|23.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.67
|42.77
|23.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.57
|42.09
|20.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.16
|3.79
|4.66
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.81
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.19
|3.72
|4.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.00
|-7.63
|-6.73
|Other Income
|1.63
|1.17
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.37
|-6.46
|-5.93
|Interest
|17.19
|17.24
|17.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-45.56
|-23.70
|-23.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-45.56
|-23.70
|-23.33
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.56
|-23.70
|-23.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.56
|-23.70
|-23.33
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-0.59
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-0.59
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-0.59
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-0.59
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited