English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CCCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore, up 20.68% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore in December 2022 up 20.68% from Rs. 23.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.56 crore in December 2022 down 95.31% from Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.61 crore in December 2022 down 454.42% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Construction Consortium
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.6742.7723.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.6742.7723.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.5742.0920.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.163.794.66
    Depreciation0.760.810.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.193.724.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.00-7.63-6.73
    Other Income1.631.170.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.37-6.46-5.93
    Interest17.1917.2417.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-45.56-23.70-23.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-45.56-23.70-23.33
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-45.56-23.70-23.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-45.56-23.70-23.33
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-0.59-0.59
    Diluted EPS-1.14-0.59-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-0.59-0.59
    Diluted EPS-1.14-0.59-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited