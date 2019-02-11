CCCL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 110.30 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.30 crore in December 2018 up 1.94% from Rs. 108.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2018 down 31.73% from Rs. 18.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2018 down 64.85% from Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2017.

CCCL shares closed at 1.80 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.84% returns over the last 6 months and -73.53% over the last 12 months.