CCCL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 110.30 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.30 crore in December 2018 up 1.94% from Rs. 108.21 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2018 down 31.73% from Rs. 18.33 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2018 down 64.85% from Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2017.
CCCL shares closed at 1.80 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.84% returns over the last 6 months and -73.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.30
|137.97
|108.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.30
|137.97
|108.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.64
|116.89
|93.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.75
|11.85
|9.11
|Depreciation
|1.61
|1.54
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.60
|6.03
|4.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.29
|1.66
|-0.65
|Other Income
|11.18
|8.65
|11.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.90
|10.31
|10.94
|Interest
|26.61
|25.14
|29.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.71
|-14.83
|-18.33
|Exceptional Items
|-0.44
|-2.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.15
|-17.34
|-18.33
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.15
|-17.33
|-18.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.15
|-17.33
|-18.33
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.49
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.49
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.49
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.49
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited