CCCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore in September 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.27 crore in September 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 24.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2022 down 97.11% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021. CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Construction Consortium
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations44.1529.8539.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations44.1529.8539.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials42.1626.7033.69
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.854.065.04
Depreciation1.641.631.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.089.104.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.58-11.64-5.21
Other Income1.170.700.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.41-10.94-4.29
Interest19.8619.7420.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.27-30.68-24.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-26.27-30.68-24.58
Tax0.000.000.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.27-30.68-24.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.27-30.68-24.58
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-26.27-30.68-24.58
Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.66-0.77-0.62
Diluted EPS-0.66-0.77-0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.66-0.77-0.62
Diluted EPS-0.66-0.77-0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

