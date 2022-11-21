CCCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 44.15 29.85 39.95 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 44.15 29.85 39.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 42.16 26.70 33.69 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.85 4.06 5.04 Depreciation 1.64 1.63 1.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.08 9.10 4.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.58 -11.64 -5.21 Other Income 1.17 0.70 0.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.41 -10.94 -4.29 Interest 19.86 19.74 20.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.27 -30.68 -24.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -26.27 -30.68 -24.58 Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.27 -30.68 -24.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.27 -30.68 -24.58 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -26.27 -30.68 -24.58 Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.66 -0.77 -0.62 Diluted EPS -0.66 -0.77 -0.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.66 -0.77 -0.62 Diluted EPS -0.66 -0.77 -0.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited