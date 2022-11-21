English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CCCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore in September 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.27 crore in September 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 24.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2022 down 97.11% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

    CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Construction Consortium
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.1529.8539.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.1529.8539.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.1626.7033.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.854.065.04
    Depreciation1.641.631.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.089.104.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.58-11.64-5.21
    Other Income1.170.700.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.41-10.94-4.29
    Interest19.8619.7420.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.27-30.68-24.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-26.27-30.68-24.58
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.27-30.68-24.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.27-30.68-24.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-26.27-30.68-24.58
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.77-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.77-0.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.77-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.77-0.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CCCL #Consolidated Construction Consortium #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm