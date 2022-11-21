CCCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore in September 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.27 crore in September 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 24.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2022 down 97.11% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.