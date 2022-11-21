CCCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.15 crore in September 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.27 crore in September 2022 down 6.88% from Rs. 24.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2022 down 97.11% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.
|CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.89% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.15
|29.85
|39.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.15
|29.85
|39.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.16
|26.70
|33.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.85
|4.06
|5.04
|Depreciation
|1.64
|1.63
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.08
|9.10
|4.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.58
|-11.64
|-5.21
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.70
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.41
|-10.94
|-4.29
|Interest
|19.86
|19.74
|20.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.27
|-30.68
|-24.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.27
|-30.68
|-24.58
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.27
|-30.68
|-24.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.27
|-30.68
|-24.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.27
|-30.68
|-24.58
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.77
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.77
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.77
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.77
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited