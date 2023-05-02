 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCCL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore in March 2023 up 20.05% from Rs. 29.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.69 crore in March 2023 up 69.27% from Rs. 67.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 98.95% from Rs. 46.82 crore in March 2022.

Consolidated Construction Consortium
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.51 29.80 29.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.51 29.80 29.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.82 26.73 32.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.39 4.22 4.88
Depreciation 1.57 1.59 1.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.31 14.10 39.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.58 -16.83 -49.26
Other Income 0.52 1.63 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.06 -15.20 -48.66
Interest 19.64 19.80 19.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.70 -35.01 -67.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.70 -35.01 -67.66
Tax -1.05 0.00 -1.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.65 -35.00 -66.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.65 -35.00 -66.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -- -0.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -20.69 -35.00 -67.33
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.88 -1.69
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.88 -1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.88 -1.69
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.88 -1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited