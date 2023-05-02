CCCL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore in March 2023 up 20.05% from Rs. 29.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.69 crore in March 2023 up 69.27% from Rs. 67.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 98.95% from Rs. 46.82 crore in March 2022.
CCCL shares closed at 1.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -58.73% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.51
|29.80
|29.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.51
|29.80
|29.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.82
|26.73
|32.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.39
|4.22
|4.88
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.59
|1.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.31
|14.10
|39.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.58
|-16.83
|-49.26
|Other Income
|0.52
|1.63
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-15.20
|-48.66
|Interest
|19.64
|19.80
|19.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.70
|-35.01
|-67.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.70
|-35.01
|-67.66
|Tax
|-1.05
|0.00
|-1.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.65
|-35.00
|-66.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.65
|-35.00
|-66.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|--
|-0.87
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.69
|-35.00
|-67.33
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.88
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.88
|-1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.88
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.88
|-1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited