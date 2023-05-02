CCCL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore in March 2023 up 20.05% from Rs. 29.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.69 crore in March 2023 up 69.27% from Rs. 67.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 98.95% from Rs. 46.82 crore in March 2022.

CCCL shares closed at 1.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -58.73% over the last 12 months.