English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CCCL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.51 crore in March 2023 up 20.05% from Rs. 29.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.69 crore in March 2023 up 69.27% from Rs. 67.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 98.95% from Rs. 46.82 crore in March 2022.

    CCCL shares closed at 1.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -58.73% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Construction Consortium
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.5129.8029.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.5129.8029.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.8226.7332.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.394.224.88
    Depreciation1.571.591.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.3114.1039.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.58-16.83-49.26
    Other Income0.521.630.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.06-15.20-48.66
    Interest19.6419.8019.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.70-35.01-67.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.70-35.01-67.66
    Tax-1.050.00-1.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.65-35.00-66.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.65-35.00-66.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04---0.87
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-20.69-35.00-67.33
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.88-1.69
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.88-1.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.88-1.69
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.88-1.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #CCCL #Consolidated Construction Consortium #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am