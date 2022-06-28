 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore, down 47.58% Y-o-Y

Jun 28, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore in March 2022 down 47.58% from Rs. 56.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.33 crore in March 2022 down 145.76% from Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 46.82 crore in March 2022 down 280.34% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on June 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Construction Consortium
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.58 24.84 56.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.58 24.84 56.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.38 20.48 55.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.88 4.72 7.08
Depreciation 1.84 1.89 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.75 4.95 15.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.26 -7.19 -24.08
Other Income 0.60 0.80 9.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.66 -6.39 -14.46
Interest 19.00 19.37 20.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.66 -25.76 -34.64
Exceptional Items -- -- 8.76
P/L Before Tax -67.66 -25.76 -25.88
Tax -1.21 0.00 -0.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -66.45 -25.75 -24.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -66.45 -25.75 -24.93
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.87 -- -2.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -67.33 -25.75 -27.40
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.69 -0.65 -0.69
Diluted EPS -1.69 -0.65 -0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.69 -0.65 -0.69
Diluted EPS -1.69 -0.65 -0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 28, 2022 11:00 pm
