CCCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore, down 47.58% Y-o-Y
June 28, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore in March 2022 down 47.58% from Rs. 56.43 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.33 crore in March 2022 down 145.76% from Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 46.82 crore in March 2022 down 280.34% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.
CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on June 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.58
|24.84
|56.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.58
|24.84
|56.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.38
|20.48
|55.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.88
|4.72
|7.08
|Depreciation
|1.84
|1.89
|2.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.75
|4.95
|15.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.26
|-7.19
|-24.08
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.80
|9.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.66
|-6.39
|-14.46
|Interest
|19.00
|19.37
|20.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.66
|-25.76
|-34.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|8.76
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.66
|-25.76
|-25.88
|Tax
|-1.21
|0.00
|-0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.45
|-25.75
|-24.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.45
|-25.75
|-24.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.87
|--
|-2.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-67.33
|-25.75
|-27.40
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|-0.65
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|-0.65
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|-0.65
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|-0.65
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited