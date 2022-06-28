CCCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore, down 47.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore in March 2022 down 47.58% from Rs. 56.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.33 crore in March 2022 down 145.76% from Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 46.82 crore in March 2022 down 280.34% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 2.00 on June 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.85% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.