    CCCL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore, down 25.37% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore in June 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 29.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2023 up 17.7% from Rs. 30.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2023 up 59.83% from Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2022.

    CCCL shares closed at 1.50 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.17% returns over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Construction Consortium
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2835.5129.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.2835.5129.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1724.8226.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.734.394.06
    Depreciation1.371.571.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.117.319.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.11-2.58-11.64
    Other Income1.000.520.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.11-2.06-10.94
    Interest20.1419.6419.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.25-21.70-30.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-25.25-21.70-30.68
    Tax0.00-1.050.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.25-20.65-30.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.25-20.65-30.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.04--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-25.25-20.69-30.68
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.63-0.52-0.77
    Diluted EPS-0.63-0.52-0.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.63-0.52-0.77
    Diluted EPS-0.63-0.52-0.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CCCL #Consolidated Construction Consortium #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:55 am

