CCCL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore, down 25.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore in June 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 29.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2023 up 17.7% from Rs. 30.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2023 up 59.83% from Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2022.

CCCL shares closed at 1.50 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.17% returns over the last 12 months.