 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CCCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore, down 17.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 26, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore in June 2022 down 17.65% from Rs. 36.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.68 crore in June 2022 down 32.31% from Rs. 23.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2022 down 441.28% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 1.75 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.37% returns over the last 6 months

Consolidated Construction Consortium
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.85 29.58 36.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.85 29.58 36.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.70 32.38 30.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.06 4.88 5.20
Depreciation 1.63 1.84 1.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.10 39.75 5.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.64 -49.26 -6.83
Other Income 0.70 0.60 3.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.94 -48.66 -3.58
Interest 19.74 19.00 19.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.68 -67.66 -23.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -30.68 -67.66 -23.19
Tax 0.00 -1.21 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.68 -66.45 -23.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -30.68 -66.45 -23.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.87 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -30.68 -67.33 -23.19
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -1.69 -0.58
Diluted EPS -0.77 -1.69 -0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -1.69 -0.58
Diluted EPS -0.77 -1.69 -0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CCCL #Consolidated Construction Consortium #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 26, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.