CCCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore, down 17.65% Y-o-Y
August 26, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore in June 2022 down 17.65% from Rs. 36.24 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.68 crore in June 2022 down 32.31% from Rs. 23.19 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2022 down 441.28% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.
CCCL shares closed at 1.75 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.37% returns over the last 6 months
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.85
|29.58
|36.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.85
|29.58
|36.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.70
|32.38
|30.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.06
|4.88
|5.20
|Depreciation
|1.63
|1.84
|1.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.10
|39.75
|5.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.64
|-49.26
|-6.83
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.60
|3.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.94
|-48.66
|-3.58
|Interest
|19.74
|19.00
|19.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.68
|-67.66
|-23.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.68
|-67.66
|-23.19
|Tax
|0.00
|-1.21
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.68
|-66.45
|-23.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.68
|-66.45
|-23.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.87
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.68
|-67.33
|-23.19
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-1.69
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-1.69
|-0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-1.69
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-1.69
|-0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited