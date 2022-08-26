CCCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore, down 17.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore in June 2022 down 17.65% from Rs. 36.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.68 crore in June 2022 down 32.31% from Rs. 23.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2022 down 441.28% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.

CCCL shares closed at 1.75 on August 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.37% returns over the last 6 months