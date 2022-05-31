Catvision Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in March 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 44.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

Catvision shares closed at 10.27 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)