Catvision Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Catvision are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in March 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 44.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

Catvision shares closed at 10.27 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Catvision
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.05 5.10 6.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.05 5.10 6.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.84 2.74 2.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.07 1.11 1.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.40 -0.70 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.13 0.98 1.03
Depreciation 0.22 0.21 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.73 0.71 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 0.04 0.17
Other Income 0.61 0.05 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.09 0.31
Interest 0.13 0.14 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.06 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.06 0.23
Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.04 0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.04 0.42
Equity Share Capital 5.45 5.45 5.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.08 0.77
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.08 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.08 0.77
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.08 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

