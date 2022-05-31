Catvision Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Catvision are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in March 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 44.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.
Catvision shares closed at 10.27 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Catvision
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.05
|5.10
|6.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.05
|5.10
|6.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.84
|2.74
|2.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.07
|1.11
|1.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|-0.70
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|0.98
|1.03
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.73
|0.71
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.04
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.05
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.09
|0.31
|Interest
|0.13
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.06
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.06
|0.23
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.04
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.04
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.08
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited