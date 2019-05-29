Catvision Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, down 22.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in March 2019 down 22.47% from Rs. 15.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 up 91.47% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 19.23% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2018.

Catvision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2018.

Catvision shares closed at 12.79 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -66.34% over the last 12 months.