Catvision Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 14.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Catvision are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in June 2022 down 14.15% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 9133.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 82.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.
Catvision shares closed at 9.14 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -15.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|Catvision
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.60
|5.05
|5.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.60
|5.05
|5.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.91
|2.84
|2.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.48
|1.07
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.32
|-0.40
|0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|1.13
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.22
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.73
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.53
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.61
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.14
|Interest
|0.12
|0.13
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.05
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.05
|0.00
|Tax
|--
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-0.05
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-0.05
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.08
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.08
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.08
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.08
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited