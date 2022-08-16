 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Catvision Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 14.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Catvision are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in June 2022 down 14.15% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 9133.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 82.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Catvision shares closed at 9.14 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -15.45% over the last 12 months.

Catvision
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.60 5.05 5.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.60 5.05 5.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.91 2.84 2.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.48 1.07 0.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.32 -0.40 0.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 1.13 0.92
Depreciation 0.21 0.22 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 0.73 0.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.53 0.09
Other Income 0.05 0.61 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.07 0.14
Interest 0.12 0.13 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 -0.05 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.27 -0.05 0.00
Tax -- -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 -0.05 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 -0.05 0.00
Equity Share Capital 5.45 5.45 5.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.08 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.08 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.08 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.08 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:52 pm
