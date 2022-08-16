Catvision Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 14.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in June 2022 down 14.15% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 9133.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 82.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Catvision shares closed at 9.14 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -15.45% over the last 12 months.