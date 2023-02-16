 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Catvision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, up 9.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Catvision are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 9.16% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 582.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Catvision
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.56 5.84 5.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.56 5.84 5.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.53 2.50 2.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.33 2.16 1.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.14 -0.63 -0.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 0.95 0.98
Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 0.62 0.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.05 0.04
Other Income 0.23 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 0.11 0.09
Interest 0.12 0.15 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 -0.04 -0.06
Exceptional Items -0.47 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.29 -0.04 -0.06
Tax -- -- -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 -0.04 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 -0.04 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 5.45 5.45 5.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.07 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.07 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.07 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.07 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited