Catvision Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, down 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in December 2021 down 4.24% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 80.09% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Catvision shares closed at 12.43 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.24% returns over the last 6 months and 93.01% over the last 12 months.