Catvision Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, down 4.24% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Catvision are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in December 2021 down 4.24% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 80.09% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.
Catvision shares closed at 12.43 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.24% returns over the last 6 months and 93.01% over the last 12 months.
|Catvision
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.10
|6.15
|5.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.10
|6.15
|5.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.74
|3.19
|3.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.11
|1.01
|1.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.70
|-0.21
|-1.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.98
|0.93
|1.02
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|0.64
|0.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.38
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.43
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.14
|0.13
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.29
|-0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.29
|-0.29
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.08
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.22
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.22
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.39
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.39
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.39
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.39
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited