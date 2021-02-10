Catvision Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, down 25.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in December 2020 down 25.03% from Rs. 7.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 182.91% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 87.18% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

Catvision shares closed at 6.17 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.87% returns over the last 6 months and -4.34% over the last 12 months.