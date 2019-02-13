Catvision Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Catvision are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in December 2018 down 41.59% from Rs. 18.85 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 133.85% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 86.61% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.
Catvision shares closed at 11.45 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.96% returns over the last 6 months and -74.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Catvision
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.01
|9.87
|18.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.01
|9.87
|18.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.26
|5.84
|5.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.66
|2.20
|7.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|-0.55
|1.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.51
|1.52
|1.68
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|0.99
|1.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.28
|1.09
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.28
|1.13
|Interest
|0.25
|0.24
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.51
|0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.51
|0.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.51
|0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.51
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.94
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.94
|1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.94
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.94
|1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited