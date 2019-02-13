Catvision Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore, down 41.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.01 crore in December 2018 down 41.59% from Rs. 18.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 133.85% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 86.61% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.

Catvision shares closed at 11.45 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.96% returns over the last 6 months and -74.47% over the last 12 months.