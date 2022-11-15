 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Catvision Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, down 4.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Catvision are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in September 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.66% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Catvision shares closed at 11.52 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.

Catvision
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.84 4.60 6.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.84 4.60 6.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.50 1.91 3.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.16 1.48 1.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.63 -0.32 -0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.95 0.92 0.93
Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 0.61 0.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.20 0.38
Other Income 0.06 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 -0.15 0.43
Interest 0.15 0.12 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.27 0.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.27 0.29
Tax -- -- 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.27 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.27 0.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.04 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.00 -0.23 0.27
Equity Share Capital 5.45 5.45 5.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.42 0.50
Diluted EPS -- -0.42 0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.42 0.50
Diluted EPS -- -0.42 0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 15, 2022