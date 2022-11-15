English
    Catvision Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, down 4.97% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Catvision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in September 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.66% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

    Catvision shares closed at 11.52 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.

    Catvision
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.844.606.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.844.606.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.501.913.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.161.481.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.63-0.32-0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.950.920.93
    Depreciation0.210.210.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.610.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.200.38
    Other Income0.060.050.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-0.150.43
    Interest0.150.120.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.270.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.270.29
    Tax----0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.270.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.270.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.040.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.00-0.230.27
    Equity Share Capital5.455.455.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.420.50
    Diluted EPS---0.420.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.420.50
    Diluted EPS---0.420.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

