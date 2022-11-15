Catvision Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, down 4.97% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Catvision are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in September 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.66% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.
Catvision shares closed at 11.52 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.
|Catvision
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.84
|4.60
|6.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.84
|4.60
|6.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.50
|1.91
|3.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.16
|1.48
|1.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.63
|-0.32
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.92
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.61
|0.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.20
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|-0.15
|0.43
|Interest
|0.15
|0.12
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.27
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.27
|0.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.27
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.27
|0.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.00
|-0.23
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.42
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.42
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.42
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.42
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited