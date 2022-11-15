Catvision Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, down 4.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in September 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.66% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Catvision shares closed at 11.52 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.