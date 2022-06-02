Catvision Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in March 2022 down 16.25% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 133.19% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 44.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

Catvision shares closed at 9.74 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and 22.21% over the last 12 months.