    Catvision Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Catvision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in June 2023 up 11.21% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 106.99% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Catvision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

    Catvision shares closed at 12.40 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and 30.66% over the last 12 months.

    Catvision
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.125.614.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.125.614.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.132.461.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.091.431.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-0.19-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.951.040.92
    Depreciation0.180.220.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.820.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.17-0.20
    Other Income0.080.120.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.05-0.15
    Interest0.010.060.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.11-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.11-0.27
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.11-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.11-0.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.05-0.110.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.02-0.22-0.23
    Equity Share Capital5.455.455.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.41-0.42
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.41-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.41-0.42
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.41-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

