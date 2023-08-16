Catvision Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in June 2023 up 11.21% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 106.99% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Catvision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

Catvision shares closed at 12.40 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and 30.66% over the last 12 months.