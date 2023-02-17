Catvision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, up 9.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Catvision are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 9.16% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 830.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
Catvision shares closed at 16.23 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.02% returns over the last 6 months and 44.14% over the last 12 months.
|Catvision
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.56
|5.84
|5.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.56
|5.84
|5.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.53
|2.50
|2.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.33
|2.16
|1.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.63
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.95
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.62
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.05
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.11
|0.09
|Interest
|0.12
|0.15
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|-0.47
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.13
|0.04
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.42
|0.00
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|5.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|--
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|--
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
