Catvision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, up 9.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 9.16% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 830.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.