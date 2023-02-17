English
    Catvision Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, up 9.16% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Catvision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 9.16% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 830.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 70% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Catvision shares closed at 16.23 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.02% returns over the last 6 months and 44.14% over the last 12 months.

    Catvision
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.565.845.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.565.845.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.532.502.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.332.161.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14-0.63-0.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.950.98
    Depreciation0.210.210.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.620.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.050.04
    Other Income0.230.060.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.300.110.09
    Interest0.120.150.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.18-0.04-0.06
    Exceptional Items-0.47----
    P/L Before Tax-0.29-0.04-0.06
    Tax-----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-0.04-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-0.04-0.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.130.040.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.420.00-0.05
    Equity Share Capital5.455.455.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-0.07-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.78---0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-0.07-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.78---0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

