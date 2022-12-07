 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Castrol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,121.07 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

Dec 07, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,121.07 crore in September 2022 up 4.46% from Rs. 1,073.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.17 crore in September 2022 up 0.68% from Rs. 185.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.85 crore in September 2022 up 1.83% from Rs. 270.90 crore in September 2021.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in September 2021.

Castrol shares closed at 128.60 on December 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.

Castrol India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,121.07 1,241.71 1,073.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,121.07 1,241.71 1,073.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 575.66 566.93 508.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.65 69.24 45.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.77 -7.40 -13.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.45 66.21 59.40
Depreciation 20.78 19.57 20.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 188.94 260.61 210.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 236.36 266.55 242.10
Other Income 18.71 13.67 8.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.07 280.22 250.50
Interest 1.23 0.49 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 253.84 279.73 249.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 253.84 279.73 249.90
Tax 66.67 73.47 64.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 187.17 206.26 185.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 187.17 206.26 185.90
Equity Share Capital 494.56 494.56 494.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 2.09 1.88
Diluted EPS 1.89 2.09 1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 2.09 1.88
Diluted EPS 1.89 2.09 1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

