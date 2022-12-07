English
    Castrol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,121.07 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

    December 07, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,121.07 crore in September 2022 up 4.46% from Rs. 1,073.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.17 crore in September 2022 up 0.68% from Rs. 185.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.85 crore in September 2022 up 1.83% from Rs. 270.90 crore in September 2021.

    Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in September 2021.

    Castrol shares closed at 128.60 on December 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.

    Castrol India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,121.071,241.711,073.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,121.071,241.711,073.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials575.66566.93508.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.6569.2445.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.77-7.40-13.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.4566.2159.40
    Depreciation20.7819.5720.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses188.94260.61210.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax236.36266.55242.10
    Other Income18.7113.678.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax255.07280.22250.50
    Interest1.230.490.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax253.84279.73249.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax253.84279.73249.90
    Tax66.6773.4764.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities187.17206.26185.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period187.17206.26185.90
    Equity Share Capital494.56494.56494.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.892.091.88
    Diluted EPS1.892.091.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.892.091.88
    Diluted EPS1.892.091.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Dec 7, 2022 09:00 am