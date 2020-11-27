Castrol Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 849.20 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.20 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 849.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.40 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 188.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.10 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 256.10 crore in September 2019.

Castrol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2019.

Castrol shares closed at 125.45 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.