Castrol Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 849.20 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.20 crore in September 2019 down 8.38% from Rs. 926.90 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.40 crore in September 2019 up 25.27% from Rs. 150.40 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.10 crore in September 2019 up 4.11% from Rs. 246.00 crore in September 2018.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2018.

Castrol shares closed at 151.80 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.52% returns over the last 6 months and 3.51% over the last 12 months.