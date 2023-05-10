English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Castrol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.89 crore, up 4.71% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,293.89 crore in March 2023 up 4.71% from Rs. 1,235.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.50 crore in March 2023 down 11.34% from Rs. 228.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.64 crore in March 2023 down 5.89% from Rs. 332.20 crore in March 2022.

    Castrol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2022.

    Castrol shares closed at 117.10 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 11.52% over the last 12 months.

    Castrol India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,293.891,176.011,235.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,293.891,176.011,235.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials639.77565.87570.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.1543.2764.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.8834.74-18.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.7772.6970.20
    Depreciation22.7320.8220.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses236.05208.80232.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax272.30229.82297.00
    Other Income17.6119.6415.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax289.91249.46312.00
    Interest1.651.570.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax288.26247.89311.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax288.26247.89311.30
    Tax85.7654.5782.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities202.50193.32228.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period202.50193.32228.40
    Equity Share Capital494.56494.56494.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.051.952.31
    Diluted EPS2.051.952.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.051.952.31
    Diluted EPS2.051.952.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Castrol #Castrol India #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am