Castrol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,235.70 crore, up 8.52% Y-o-Y

Jun 27, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,235.70 crore in March 2022 up 8.52% from Rs. 1,138.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 228.40 crore in March 2022 down 6.24% from Rs. 243.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.20 crore in March 2022 down 6.26% from Rs. 354.40 crore in March 2021.

Castrol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in March 2021.

Castrol shares closed at 102.40 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)

Castrol India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,235.70 1,090.60 1,138.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,235.70 1,090.60 1,138.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 570.40 463.40 472.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 64.20 45.70 52.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.90 38.50 0.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.20 63.20 50.10
Depreciation 20.20 20.90 21.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 232.60 213.90 223.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.00 245.00 318.60
Other Income 15.00 12.40 14.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 312.00 257.40 332.90
Interest 0.70 0.50 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 311.30 256.90 332.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 311.30 256.90 332.30
Tax 82.90 68.30 88.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 228.40 188.60 243.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 228.40 188.60 243.60
Equity Share Capital 494.60 494.60 494.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 1.91 2.46
Diluted EPS 2.31 1.91 2.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 1.91 2.46
Diluted EPS 2.31 1.91 2.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 27, 2022 12:11 pm
