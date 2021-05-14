Castrol Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,138.70 crore, up 65.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,138.70 crore in March 2021 up 65.51% from Rs. 688.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.60 crore in March 2021 up 94.57% from Rs. 125.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.40 crore in March 2021 up 83.82% from Rs. 192.80 crore in March 2020.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in March 2020.

Castrol shares closed at 130.30 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.38% returns over the last 6 months and 8.09% over the last 12 months.