Castrol Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 688.00 crore, down 29.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.00 crore in March 2020 down 29.52% from Rs. 976.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.20 crore in March 2020 down 32.32% from Rs. 185.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.80 crore in March 2020 down 36.6% from Rs. 304.10 crore in March 2019.

Castrol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2019.

Castrol shares closed at 121.90 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.05% returns over the last 6 months and -16.31% over the last 12 months.