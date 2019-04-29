App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Castrol Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 976.20 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 976.20 crore in March 2019 up 5.3% from Rs. 927.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.00 crore in March 2019 up 1.76% from Rs. 181.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.10 crore in March 2019 up 2.36% from Rs. 297.10 crore in March 2018.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2018.

Castrol shares closed at 148.70 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.

Castrol India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 976.20 1,033.40 927.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 976.20 1,033.40 927.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 398.20 439.40 412.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 61.50 52.00 48.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.00 -4.70 -30.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.10 55.90 46.90
Depreciation 16.20 14.60 14.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 186.40 173.40 176.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.80 302.80 260.00
Other Income 21.10 25.60 22.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.90 328.40 282.80
Interest 0.30 0.30 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 287.60 328.10 282.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 287.60 328.10 282.10
Tax 102.60 116.20 100.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 185.00 211.90 181.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 185.00 211.90 181.80
Equity Share Capital 494.60 494.60 494.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 2.14 1.84
Diluted EPS 1.87 2.14 1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 2.14 1.84
Diluted EPS 1.87 2.14 1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 29, 2019 04:15 pm

#Castrol #Castrol India #Earnings First-Cut #Lubricants #Results

