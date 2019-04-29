Castrol Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 976.20 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 976.20 crore in March 2019 up 5.3% from Rs. 927.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.00 crore in March 2019 up 1.76% from Rs. 181.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.10 crore in March 2019 up 2.36% from Rs. 297.10 crore in March 2018.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2018.

Castrol shares closed at 148.70 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.