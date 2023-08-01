Castrol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,333.76 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,333.76 crore in June 2023 up 7.41% from Rs. 1,241.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.27 crore in June 2023 up 9.22% from Rs. 206.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.30 crore in June 2023 up 9.51% from Rs. 299.79 crore in June 2022.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2022.

Castrol shares closed at 144.85 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.39% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.