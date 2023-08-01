English
    Castrol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,333.76 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,333.76 crore in June 2023 up 7.41% from Rs. 1,241.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.27 crore in June 2023 up 9.22% from Rs. 206.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.30 crore in June 2023 up 9.51% from Rs. 299.79 crore in June 2022.

    Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2022.

    Castrol shares closed at 144.85 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.39% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.

    Castrol India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,333.761,293.891,241.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,333.761,293.891,241.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials633.86639.77566.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.3988.1569.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.01-42.88-7.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.4177.7766.21
    Depreciation21.8222.7319.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses252.34236.05260.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax287.93272.30266.55
    Other Income18.5517.6113.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax306.48289.91280.22
    Interest1.471.650.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax305.01288.26279.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax305.01288.26279.73
    Tax79.7485.7673.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities225.27202.50206.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period225.27202.50206.26
    Equity Share Capital494.56494.56494.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.052.09
    Diluted EPS2.282.052.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.052.09
    Diluted EPS2.282.052.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

