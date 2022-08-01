 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Castrol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,241.71 crore, up 39.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Castrol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,241.71 crore in June 2022 up 39.58% from Rs. 889.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.26 crore in June 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 140.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.79 crore in June 2022 up 42.22% from Rs. 210.80 crore in June 2021.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2021.

Castrol shares closed at 113.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and -17.63% over the last 12 months.

Castrol India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,241.71 1,235.70 889.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,241.71 1,235.70 889.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 566.93 570.40 434.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.24 64.20 48.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.40 -18.90 -37.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.21 70.20 59.30
Depreciation 19.57 20.20 19.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 260.61 232.60 187.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.55 297.00 177.60
Other Income 13.67 15.00 13.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 280.22 312.00 190.90
Interest 0.49 0.70 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 279.73 311.30 190.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 279.73 311.30 190.20
Tax 73.47 82.90 50.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 206.26 228.40 140.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 206.26 228.40 140.00
Equity Share Capital 494.56 494.60 494.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 2.31 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.09 2.31 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 2.31 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.09 2.31 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:22 pm
