Castrol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,241.71 crore, up 39.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,241.71 crore in June 2022 up 39.58% from Rs. 889.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.26 crore in June 2022 up 47.33% from Rs. 140.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.79 crore in June 2022 up 42.22% from Rs. 210.80 crore in June 2021.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2021.

Castrol shares closed at 113.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and -17.63% over the last 12 months.