Castrol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 889.60 crore, up 81.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 889.60 crore in June 2021 up 81.33% from Rs. 490.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.00 crore in June 2021 up 114.07% from Rs. 65.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.80 crore in June 2021 up 90.77% from Rs. 110.50 crore in June 2020.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2020.

Castrol shares closed at 140.60 on October 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 27.30% over the last 12 months.