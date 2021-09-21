Castrol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 889.60 crore, up 81.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 889.60 crore in June 2021 up 81.33% from Rs. 490.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.00 crore in June 2021 up 114.07% from Rs. 65.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.80 crore in June 2021 up 90.77% from Rs. 110.50 crore in June 2020.

Castrol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2020.

Castrol shares closed at 137.75 on September 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.95% returns over the last 6 months and 19.68% over the last 12 months.